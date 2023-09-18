Torque Pharma launches a campaign for World Pharmacist Day

Torque Pharmaceuticals has launched a campaign in honour of World Pharmacist’s Day on September 25, 2023. This film portrays the compassion and dedication demonstrated by pharmacists, showcasing their willingness to go the extra mile in caring for their customers. This initiative seeks to pay tribute to and celebrate pharmacists.

Abhay Iqbal Singh Bedi, Director Torque Pharmacueticals said, “On World Pharmacist Day, we pay tribute to the compassionate unsung champions of healing. This film beautifully encapsulates the profound connection of empathy and gratitude shared between a pharmacist and a customer. Through this cinematic endeavor, we aspire to raise awareness and champion the pivotal role of pharmacists in enhancing global healthcare, aligning with this year’s theme: ‘Pharmacists fortifying the foundations of health systems.’

Created and conceptualised by Torque Pharma, this campaign kickstarted with a digital film. Post the digital film, the campaign aims to share examples of empathy and going the extra mile for customers. Through this film, Torque Pharmaceuticals aims celebrates every pharmacist who play an active role in bettering people’s lives in times of sickness and placing customers’ interest above theirs.

Watch the digital film here: https://youtu.be/wPPv4QCTCTE