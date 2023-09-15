Blue Star Industrial Solutions partners with Gebhardt Intralogistics Group for warehouse automation solutions

Blue Star Industrial Solutions, a division of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics, has forged a partnership with the Gebhardt Intralogistics Group, a German corporation. Blue Star Industrial Solutions specialises in quality testing and automation offerings and the collaboration with Gebhardt further strengthens its capabilities. Gebhardt offers automated picking, packaging, conveying and storage solutions, including mechatronics, controls and software systems.

Through this partnership, Blue Star will enhance its warehouse automation solutions capabilities in India. Simultaneously, Gebhardt will leverage this collaboration to expand its global presence, with a focus on emerging markets like India.

The demand for warehouse space in India is growing rapidly due to GST, the growth of the e-Commerce sector, and investments by PEs. Grade A warehouses ideal for automation are becoming more common and the increasing scale of warehouse operations is driving demand for automated solutions that provide better inventory management and operational excellence. Warehouse Automation Solutions help manage growing SKU-mixes, deliver higher throughput, and better utilise vertical space to counter high rentals. They also adhere to export standards and reduce touch points (especially in the F&B and pharma sectors), improve productivity and optimise manpower requirement.

Blue Star Industrial Solutions offerings include automatic storage and retrieval systems, automated truck loading systems, conveying and palletising solutions, and packaging optimisation, complemented by tailored software designed for warehouse operations.

The alliance between Blue Star Industrial Solutions and Gebhardt Intralogistics Group will empower both organisations to seize the rising demand for advanced warehouse automation solutions and serve a broader customer base.