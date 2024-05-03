Naprod renews EU-GMP certification for Palghar facility

Naprod Life Sciences announced the successful renewal of its European Union Goods Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification for its manufacturing facility in Palghar. The audit was conducted in December 2023 by The National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI), Hungary.

Speaking on the development, Mohan Jain, MD, Naprod said, “The EU GMP certification for our facility in Palghar is the result of our consistent compliance with the highest quality standards.”

The facility produces a wide range of formulations, liquid and lyophilised injectable products, with a special focus on oncology, anaesthetics and other therapy segments.