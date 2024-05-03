DP World establishes new warehouse in Goa

DP World, a provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has commenced warehousing operations in Loutulim, Goa. Located 31 km from the Mormugaon Port, 23 km from the Dabolim airport and, 25 km from Panjim city, the warehouse is compliant with all safety standards and provides connectivity to the Goa-Bangalore-Pune highway. The facility is fully compliant for the storage and handling of chemicals and healthcare cargo.

With three operating docks and 2,620 pallet positions, the 27,512 sq. ft. facility is equipped to handle and store chemical products. The facility provides safety features throughout the premises, including a dedicated pump room, advanced fire sprinklers, rock wool insulation on the roof and, bubble wrap insulation on the sidewalls. To ensure air quality and promote the well-being of employees, the facility has six air changes per hour and a Resident Safety Officer on campus to implement and monitor adherence to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

Speaking about the new warehouse in Goa, Anoop Chauhan, Head – Contract Logistics & Cold Chain Solutions DP World Subcontinent said, “This facility enabled with advance warehouse management systems will serve as a pivotal hub, providing customers with links to multiple markets within the country, thereby driving trade growth at local and national level.”

This facility adds to DP World’s warehousing network of over five million sq. ft. in India, strategically spread across more than 60 locations. The Grade A warehouse in Loutulim will benefit chemical goods traders in Goa by providing them with customisable storage solutions, assured hygienic storage conditions, facility design and development, secondary distribution services, and complete visibility of shipment with reports and documentation like dashboard of stock available. Additionally, customers will also benefit from DP World’s seamless logistics solutions that will optimise their supply chain for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness in Goa and beyond.