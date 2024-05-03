Lupin launches biosimilar Etanercept in Canada

Lupin announced the launch of Rymti, Lupin’s first biosimilar in Canada, through its partner Sandoz Canada. Rymti is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, active and progressive psoriatic arthritis, severe axial spondyloarthritis, moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and chronic severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents. Rymti is approved for all therapeutic indications of the reference product Enbrel.

Lupin’s Etanercept was first approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis by PMDA in 2019, EMA in 2020, Health Canada in 2022, and since then has offered an effective treatment option for several chronic inflammatory diseases.

Rymti is available as a solution for injection in a pre-filled pen and pre-filled syringe. Data shows a high patient acceptance of the easy-to-handle pre-filled pen. Patients favored this latex-free device for self-injection, which can lead to improvement in compliance.

Rymti, with an equivalent efficacy and safety to reference product Enbrel, is an attractive cost-effective treatment alternative that can contribute to sustainable healthcare and treatment options. The etanercept biosimilar Rymti, produced by Lupin, received approval from Canada’s drug regulator, Health Canada (HC), in August 2022, for all indications of the reference product Enbrel.

“Etanercept is used globally in the fight against a range of severe autoimmune disorders. We are happy to bring etanercept to the patients in Canada. We have diligently worked to build our portfolio to include etanercept ensuring patients have access to effective and affordable equivalent. This launch demonstrates our commitment to fostering healthcare solutions that truly make a difference,” said Dr Cyrus Karkaria, President Biotechnology, Lupin.