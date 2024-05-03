Emcure unveils campaign ‘Cure and Beyond’

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, unveiled its new corporate campaign with the tagline – ‘Cure and Beyond’, featuring cricketer MS Dhoni.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness about Emcure’s operations and cultivate thought leadership within the Indian Pharma Market. It aims to support, and educate people to lead healthier lives. The ad film featuring MS Dhoni, the Ex-captain of the Indian Cricket team, is being launched across various media platforms, encompassing digital, television, and print.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Mehta, MD and CEO of Emcure Pharma, said, “The campaign ‘Cure and Beyond’ is our endeavor to put forth our vision and what we stand for. With this effort, we want to reinforce our core belief of empowering people and communities through innovation.”