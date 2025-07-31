Symbiosis completes 1,000th batch of injectable drug product

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, a global contract manufacturing organisation (CMO), announced the completion of its 1,000th sterile drug product batch.

Since the company was founded in 2011, Symbiosis has grown from a Scottish startup into an internationally recognised sterile manufacturer of injectable drug products, supporting both clinical development and commercial supply across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Over the past 14 years, the company has delivered complex injectable products spanning monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), viral vectors, small molecules, and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Symbiosis played a pivotal role in the clinical development of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufacturing nearly one million doses at its Stirling facility to support clinical trials and enable accelerated regulatory approval in the UK.

“Reaching our 1,000th batch is a proud moment for everyone at Symbiosis,” said Colin MacKay, CEO, Symbiosis. “As global demand for sterile drug products rises, it reflects our commitment to manufacturing excellence and our shared purpose of helping deliver life-saving medicines to patients faster.”