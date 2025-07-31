Ayush sector can define India’s leadership in integrative medicine, says Ayush Minister

Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of Ayush, Govt of India, while addressing the ‘Ayush Stakeholders Consultative Meeting 2025’ organised by FICCI, jointly with the Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the holistic growth of the Ayush sector. Emphasising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he urged the industry to collaborate in elevating Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa-Rigpa, Naturopathy, Yoga, and Homoeopathy to global prominence—much like yoga has already achieved.

“We must collectively strive to make Ayush systems the first choice in preventive and therapeutic healthcare—locally and globally. From ‘Vocal for Local’ to ‘Global for Local’, this sector has the potential to define India’s leadership in integrative medicine,” added Jadhav.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India, emphasised the Ministry’s resolve to mainstream Ayush through policy innovation, research-based frameworks, and institutional convergence. He outlined priorities, including inter-ministerial collaboration, evidence-driven policymaking, and capacity building for global integration and last-mile delivery.

Dr Pradeep Multani, Chair, FICCI Ayush Committee and Chairman Emeritus, Multani Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the sector’s need for harmonised regulatory reforms, support for MSMEs and start-ups, international market access, and robust data frameworks. He presented FICCI’s key initiatives and actionable recommendations on issues such as Rule 170, the Biological Diversity Act, and the need to modernise the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Dr Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser (Ayurveda); and Vaidya Devendra Triguna, President, All India Ayurvedic Congress, along with other industry leaders, also shared their perspective on the Ayush sector. The discussions reflected a shared understanding that Ayush is no longer a niche domain but a strategic pillar of India’s health, economic, and diplomatic future.

To deepen industry-policy engagement, FICCI has constituted four dedicated working subgroups:

Standardisation, Certification, and Quality Control Regulatory Issues in the Ayush Sector Market Research, Data Analysis, and Industry Report Promotion of the Ayush Sector in New Markets (International Collaboration)

These subgroups will work closely with the Ministry to develop actionable recommendations and enable evidence-based policymaking for the sector’s sustainable growth.

The gathering brought together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to collectively deliberate on the strategic roadmap for India’s Ayush sector, with a focus on quality, innovation, integration, and global expansion.