Hans-Norbert Topp to take over management of the Gerresheimer moulded glass business unit

Internationally experienced manager with proven track record

Responsible for eight moulded glass plants across five countries

Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solutions provider and global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has appointed Hans-Norbert Topp, an internationally experienced manager with a proven track record, as Head of its Moulded Glass Business Unit. The graduate economist has more than 30 years of leadership experience in various management positions. Topp began his career in the automotive industry and quickly assumed management responsibility. His career has included international management and executive positions in finance, controlling, and operations at Vaillant and SULO. He then joined SIXT, where he was a member of the Executive Board responsible for global sales. Since 2010, Hans-Norbert Topp has contributed his extensive experience as an independent manager and has served on the executive boards and as managing director of international companies in a wide range of industries. At Gerresheimer, he will take over as Executive Vice President Moulded Glass, assuming responsibility for the newly formed Moulded Glass business unit with eight production plants in five countries.

With the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma, Gerresheimer has expanded its moulded glass production network by two additional plants to a total of eight. Hans-Norbert Topp will use his many years of management experience and proven expertise in complex integration and transformation processes to further advance the formation of the global “Moulded Glass Powerhouse”

The combined moulded glass business of Gerresheimer and Bormioli Pharma generated pro forma revenues of around EUR 735 million in 2024 and has a diverse product portfolio for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industries.

