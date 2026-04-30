SPARC to sell Rare Paediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $195 million

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) announced that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Rare Paediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for US $195 million, subject to the closing of the transaction.

The PRV was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following the approval of Sezaby, which is indicated for the treatment of neonatal seizures.

“The sale of the PRV will enable us to accelerate the development of our pipeline assets and strengthen our external innovation strategy, which has already delivered multiple additions to our portfolio,” said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act.

Stifel acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SPARC for the transaction.