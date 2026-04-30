Lilly supports Haryana State-FDA action against counterfeit medicines

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has stated that it acknowledges the actions taken by the Haryana drug control authority in addressing counterfeit products falsely bearing the Mounjaro (tirzepatide) brand name that were seized in Gurugram, Haryana.

The company stated that the seized counterfeit products were not manufactured by Lilly and did not originate from its authorised and verified supply chain. It added that following the investigation by the authority, most of the counterfeit products identified have been recovered. In line with directions issued by the authority, the supply of genuine Lilly product through authorised distributors and licensed pharmacies continues without interruption.

Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India), said, “We recognise the efforts of the Haryana regulatory authority in addressing counterfeit medicines and supporting measures aimed at protecting patient safety.” He added, “Lilly takes any act of counterfeiting very seriously. Counterfeit products are not manufactured under approved quality controls and may pose significant risks to patient safety and public health. We will continue to take steps to protect patients from the risks of counterfeit and other unsafe products worldwide, including working with regulators and law enforcement. We urge patients to procure Lilly products only through authorised distributors or licensed pharmacies, and on a valid prescription. Further, we want to clarify that Lilly’s patented tirzepatide molecule is marketed in India under two brand names — Mounjaro and Yurpeak.”

The company stated that counterfeit products may appear similar to genuine medicines. Patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals have been advised to remain vigilant. Indicators of suspected counterfeit medicines include products obtained from unauthorised or unlicensed sources, packaging that appears tampered with or damaged, missing batch number, expiry date or manufacturer details, and packaging that looks inconsistent with approved product packaging, including misspellings, unfamiliar logos or different labels.