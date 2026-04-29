CDSCO West Zone to conduct webinar on WHO-GMP and COPP application process via ONDLS

CDSCO West Zone, in collaboration with CDAC and State FDA, will conduct a refresher training webinar for industry members on the application process of WHO-GMP and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) through the ONDLS portal.

The training follows ongoing sessions conducted by CDSCO West Zone, CDAC and State FDA for industry members on the use of the ONDLS portal. Feedback and inputs from industry stakeholders have contributed to updates on the portal, which have been verified by industry representatives.

The refresher webinar aims to familiarise participants with the latest updates in the application process. It will include participation from industry members in the west zone region along with respective drugs regulatory authorities. Participants have been encouraged to attend and share the opportunity with colleagues.

The webinar is scheduled for April 29, 2026, Wednesday, from 2:30 pm onwards. It will be conducted online through the Webex platform.

Webinar Link: https://cdscofda.webex.com/cdscofda/j.php?MTID=m7492642a91ff5db7a3a0b59577ca893f