Parexel acquires Vitrana to expand pharmacovigilance technology platform

Parexel announced the acquisition of Vitrana, a provider of an AI-enabled pharmacovigilance (PV) technology platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Parexel’s technology capabilities and provides an integrated PV platform that uses automation and artificial intelligence to support end-to-end patient safety and pharmacovigilance processes. The platform is system-agnostic and integrates with safety databases, enabling customers to deploy capabilities based on their requirements. The integration is expected to improve accuracy, cycle times, and operational efficiency.

The development forms part of Parexel’s investment in AI-enabled solutions across clinical development, including regulatory submissions, trial execution, and patient safety.

“With Vitrana, we can now offer customers a single partner for both PV technology and services – and that changes what we can deliver for them. Our customers will benefit from best-in-class, technology-enabled PV services that handle growing regulatory volume and complexity, enhance compliance, streamline workflows, and enable experts to focus on what matters most: product and patient safety,” said Sanjay Vyas, President of Patient Safety Services & Clinical Logistics and Managing Director of India, Parexel. “This acquisition aligns with Parexel’s commitment to operational excellence and enables us to deliver year-over-year operational and efficiency gains to customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality delivery across patient safety operations.”

The acquisition introduces an integrated model for PV operations, offering a single partner responsible for both technology and services. This model provides pricing flexibility, faster issue resolution, and streamlined vendor management. It also supports improved electronic data capture to safety integration and streamlined Serious Adverse Event reconciliation processes. The platform includes digital adverse event reporting channels for patients.

“We’re thrilled to join Parexel and further scale our proven technology and our experienced team as we strengthen pharmacovigilance solutions,” said Mohit Gupta, President and CEO, Vitrana. “Together, we can offer improved efficiency, quality and compliance for our customers worldwide.”

Vitrana’s team and technology will be integrated with Parexel’s Patient Safety Services organisation. During the transition, the business will operate as “Vitrana – a Parexel Company,” with phased integration aligned to customer commitments and product roadmap milestones.