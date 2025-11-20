SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences receive NCLT approval for transformational merger

SeQuent Scientific (“SeQuent”), a leading player in the global Animal Health industry, and Viyash Lifesciences (“Viyash”), an integrated global pharmaceutical company, announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the petition and approved the Scheme of merger between SeQuent and the Viyash group of companies.

The NCLT approval marks the beginning of a new chapter for the combined entity and represents a fundamental transformation to leapfrog into the next orbit of the global animal health market. The combined financial performance of the companies with aggregate H1FY26 revenues of INR 16.5bn and aggregate H1FY26 EBITDA of INR 3.2bn, with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.7x, represents significant scale as the largest animal health player from India.

This merger not only delivers the necessary scale and capabilities for accelerating organic growth in the Animal Health market, but also provides financial resilience, stability, and management bandwidth to rejuvenate SeQuent’s inorganic growth engine.

Dr. Haribabu Bodepudi, Founder and CEO, Viyash, said, “This merger creates the platform to deliver world-class solutions for our customers. With our strengths in R&D, custom development capabilities, manufacturing capacities, and a streamlined supply chain, we would emerge as an innovative and reliable partner for our customers across the world. Over the last few months, we have developed a comprehensive plan for integration which leverages synergies for growth and capability. The momentum reflected in our recent results is only the beginning.”

Commenting on the merger, Rajaram Narayanan, Managing Director and CEO of SeQuent, said, “We are pleased to receive the approval from the Hon’ble NCLT, marking the start of a transformative journey for the combined entity. There are significant opportunities to provide relevant, differentiated and quality care for animals. With this merger, the Company will be uniquely positioned to build a world-class business and deliver on the requirements of pet owners, farmers and animal health professionals. Together, we are building a company that will set new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and customer trust.”