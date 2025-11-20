Sun Pharma launches ‘#SeeBeyondSugar’ campaign on World Diabetes Day

Sun Pharma announced the launch of its #SeeBeyondSugar campaign, a nationwide awareness and education initiative on Diabetic Retinopathy, one of the leading causes of preventable blindness among adults with diabetes.

The campaign is rooted in the insight that while most people with diabetes focus primarily on controlling blood sugar, they often overlook the fact that diabetes can also lead to serious complications affecting the eyes.

India is home to over 100 million people living with diabetes. The prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy stands at around 12.5%, with nearly 4% affected by vision-threatening Diabetic Retinopathy.

Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharma said, “Diabetic Retinopathy is one of the serious complications faced by people living with diabetes, yet awareness about this condition remains alarmingly low. As a leader in diabetes care, we believe it is our responsibility to raise awareness about this disease. Through the #SeeBeyondSugar campaign, our objective is to reframe the conversation by reminding patients and caregivers that diabetes management extends beyond blood sugar control and to promote early detection that can help save vision and transform lives”.

The multi-platform campaign spans digital, social media, OTT and CTV along with on-ground activations and screening camps. The digital film, available in nine languages, emphasizes how early detection of Diabetic Retinopathy can help prevent irreversible vision loss and improve long-term health outcomes.

Watch the DVC – click here

Prof. Vishali Gupta, President, Vitreo Retinal Society of India said, “Diabetic Retinopathy is one of the most common but often overlooked complications of diabetes. As per clinical guidelines, every person with diabetes should undergo an eye examination once a year to screen for this condition, yet awareness about it remains very low. There is an urgent need to educate patients about this disease, and we are happy to support Sun Pharma in this noble cause to raise awareness and encourage early detection”.

Sun Pharma will organise around 300 screening camps across hospitals and clinics in 28 cities targeting people living with diabetes. Screenings will be conducted using a non-invasive AI-powered Fundus on Phone device which aids in quick diagnosis without dilating the eye or discomforting the patient.

The campaign has been crafted by Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai. Talking about the thought behind the narrative, Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (West) said, “With this film, we wanted to show the human side of diabetes and how it touches lives beyond medicine. Through the story of a visually challenged daughter and her mother, we’ve captured quiet strength and love. It’s a reminder that a yearly eye check-up can save more than vision and protect the moments that make life meaningful and help them #SeeBeyondSugar.”