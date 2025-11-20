Actimed Therapeutics announces important licensing agreement with Mankind Pharma

Actimed Therapeutics, a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Mankind Pharma, one of India’s leading innovative pharmaceutical companies and a shareholder in Actimed, granting Mankind exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Actimed’s products for use in the treatment and/or prevention of cachexia in India and South Asian territories.

Under the agreement, Mankind gains exclusive territorial product rights in the Indian subcontinent, comprising India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The license covers Actimed’s patents, know-how and any future related patents, enabling Mankind to develop, manufacture and commercialise the products in the territory under its own trademarks. The agreement is limited to the field of use in the treatment and/or prevention of cachexia, and Mankind will be responsible for all associated development, manufacturing and sales and marketing costs.

The licensed products include those developed based on Actimed intellectual property and patents within the field of use, including the Actimed programmes for S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1), which Actimed plans to take into the Phase 2b/3 clinical development stage for cancer cachexia. Subject to successful completion and regulatory approvals, the product will be commercialised by Mankind in the above-mentioned territories. The Commercial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Atish Majumdar, Senior President (Sales & Marketing) at Mankind Pharma and Non-Executive Director, Actimed, added: “Mankind has been a long-term supporter and shareholder of Actimed, and we are proud to deepen our partnership through this strategic licensing agreement. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing innovative therapies and improving the lives of patients affected by cachexia across the Indian subcontinent. We have strong confidence in Actimed’s vision, leadership, and development expertise, and we are proud to partner with them on this important journey.”

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: “We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Mankind. Cachexia is a debilitating condition for which there are currently no globally approved therapies. By combining the Actimed cachexia product pipeline with Mankind’s strong development and commercial capabilities in its key markets, we are taking a major step forward in our aim to deliver meaningful treatment options to cachexia patients globally.”