Satya Karm Punia joins Putin’s India visit as part of official business delegation

Satya Karm Punia, President of Rus Biopharm Group (PSK Pharma), was part of the business delegation accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to India from 4–5 December 2025. His participation followed a personal invitation from President Putin.

Punia is a Russian citizen of Indian origin. He is from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and is the son of the late Shri Mahadev Ji Punia, an ex-Army personnel from Shyampura, Jhunjhunu. Shri Mahadev Ji Punia later became a real estate developer and developed more than 60 residential colonies in Jaipur.

Punia studied at Birla Public School and Hindu College, University of Delhi. He moved to Russia in the 1990s and has been active in the Russian pharmaceutical industry since 1997. He initially set up manufacturing units in partnership with Russian companies and supplied products to the HIV and tuberculosis markets. He later established his own company focusing on biotechnological and specialised medicines.

Under his leadership, Rus Biopharm Group (PSK Pharma) has recorded key milestones:

In 2017, he signed a cooperation and investment agreement with Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, enabling the development of a pharmaceutical facility in Dubna. Commercial production began in 2019.

Between 2021 and 2022, PSK Pharma became Russia’s leader in pulmonology drug production.

In 2022, he was nominated as “Leader of the Russian Pharmaceutical Industry.”

In 2023, he received the “Russia-India” special award at the Russian Business Guide People of the Year awards.

The company reports an annual revenue of more than RUB 12 billion (approximately USD 150 million). Rus Biopharm Group operates three manufacturing facilities covering 40,000 sq. m., employs more than 1,000 people and has a portfolio exceeding 100 registered medicines, including 35 first-to-market generics. Investments exceed RUB 8 billion to date, with an additional RUB 6 billion planned by 2030. The company is supported by two strategic offset agreements with the Moscow Region government.

Punia also serves as Adviser to the Government of the Moscow Region on Russian-Indian cooperation.

Focus of bilateral engagement

During the India-Russia Business Dialogue, Punia is engaged in discussions on establishing a pharmaceutical corridor between the two countries. Areas identified include:

Strategic localisation of critical medicines, biologics and vaccines

Joint R&D between Russian science and Indian manufacturing capabilities

Strengthening supply chains for APIs and essential medicines

Statement from Satya Karm Punia

“It is a profound honour to be part of President Putin’s delegation to my motherland, India. The values of perseverance and nation-building instilled by my father in Jaipur are the same I have carried to Russia. Rus Biopharm (PSK Pharma) stands as a testament to what can be achieved when cultures of excellence converge. Today, we are not just discussing business; we are architecting a strategic health alliance. By partnering India’s unmatched manufacturing prowess with Russian innovation, we aim to co-create a healthcare shield for the Global South, truly lifting the capabilities and reputations of both our nations.”