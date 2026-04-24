Raay Neo Pharma launches operations with portfolio of 90 formulations across therapy segments

Raay Neo Pharma has announced the launch of its operations with the aim to contribute to healthcare access across India. The company has been founded on a flexible and scalable operational framework and is supported by more than five decades of entrepreneurial experience.

The company will introduce a portfolio of more than 90 formulations across acute and specialised therapy segments. It also has a pipeline of formulations under development.

Founded by Amit Patni, Raay Neo Pharma draws from a legacy associated with Patni Computers and businesses across manufacturing, healthcare infrastructure, energy and finance sectors. The company stated that it brings together science, ethics and a consumer-focused approach within the pharmaceutical sector.

Raay Neo Pharma operates across multiple therapeutic areas including antibiotics, anti-diabetic medication, gastro-intestinal products, pain and orthopaedic management, allergy and respiratory care, cardiac therapy, dermatology and proton pump inhibitors. The company focuses on branded generic drugs designed to meet both general and specific requirements, with an emphasis on efficiency and safety.

The company has established a presence across states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. It stated that this footprint enables it to reach approximately 55–60 per cent of the Indian population.

Raay Neo Pharma highlighted that its leadership team brings experience from sectors such as finance, media, information technology, software, private equity, manufacturing and energy. These experiences have been applied towards implementation, governance and innovation within healthcare operations.

“As a company, we do not see pharmaceuticals as any regular business; instead, we see it as an endeavour towards sustainable development and nation building through healthcare. At Raay Neo Pharma, we recognize that the future of healthcare is not only scientific and operational, but deeply human in how it informs, inspires, and empowers the communities it serves. Our commitment extends beyond delivering medicines—we’re building trust, fostering transparency, and creating meaningful connections with every stakeholder in the healthcare ecosystem.” commented Amit Patni, Founder, Raay Neo Pharma.

The company operates a business model that combines its own branded formulations with collaborations with manufacturers. It stated that this approach enables access to therapies while maintaining standards of quality and safety. The operating framework is designed to respond to changing healthcare needs while maintaining quality control and growth.

Raay Neo Pharma also stated that it is investing in research and development and building a professional team to support its operations. The company aims to work with clinicians, healthcare providers and patients across India.