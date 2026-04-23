Kashiv BioSciences to be acquired by Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Kashiv BioSciences, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The transaction is subject to approval by Amneal shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The proposed combination is expected to create a differentiated global biosimilars platform that leverages Kashiv BioSciences’ development and manufacturing capabilities with Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ commercial strengths. The transaction is described as complementary and is expected to accelerate the biosimilar pipeline and strengthen the U.S. commercial position for affordable medicines.

Kashiv is headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey with operations in the U.S. and India. Amneal is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is a biopharmaceutical company with an affordable medicine business in the U.S. The combined structure is expected to establish a biosimilar platform at scale, aimed at delivering therapies, expanding patient access and strengthening position in the global biopharmaceutical landscape.

“We are thrilled to combine Kashiv’s highly complementary portfolio and capabilities with Amneal at this critical inflection point for the biosimilar market, particularly in the U.S.,” said Dr. Sandeep Athalye, Chief Executive Officer at Kashiv. “Our companies share a deep-rooted commitment to high-quality, complex medicines, and this transaction builds on the meaningful work we have accomplished through our partnership of more than ten years. We look forward to building on our proven track record of product approvals and advancing our biosimilars pipeline as we work together to expand patient access to life-changing therapies.”

“As biosimilar adoption accelerates and the industry enters an unprecedented period of biologic loss of exclusivity, we see a compelling opportunity to establish leadership and scale in a rapidly expanding market,” said Chirag Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Amneal. “With Kashiv, Amneal becomes a fully integrated global biosimilars leader at the forefront of the next wave of U.S. affordable medicines. This acquisition is a natural next step in our strategy to build a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company, and we are confident it will drive accelerated growth and long-term value creation.”

“This acquisition establishes Amneal as a fully integrated global biosimilar platform at scale,” said Chintu Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Amneal. “By combining Kashiv’s deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities with our commercial strength, we are creating a differentiated platform well-positioned to deliver a strong and consistent cadence of biosimilar launches going forward. Together, we will expand access to high-quality, affordable biologic medicines for patients while driving long-term growth.”

J.P. Morgan is serving as Kashiv’s financial advisor for the transaction, Holland & Knight LLP is serving as legal counsel, and Dhinal Shah Associates is serving as India legal counsel.