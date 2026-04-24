IPC signs MoUs with PMBI and NIPER Hajipur to strengthen quality assurance and research

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hajipur, Bihar, an autonomous institution under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

The MoU between IPC and PMBI aims to enhance the quality assurance framework for medicines distributed through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs). Under this collaboration, PMBI may submit randomly selected batches of Jan Aushadhi medicines to IPC for quality testing. The agreement also promotes the use of the National Formulary of India (NFI) across PMBJKs to support the rational use of medicines.

The partnership further includes measures to strengthen pharmacovigilance activities by displaying the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) QR code and toll-free helpline number (1800-180-3024) at PMBJKs across the country. This is intended to encourage adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting and improve patient safety. IPC and PMBI will also jointly organise sensitisation, awareness and training programmes for pharmacists and stakeholders on rational use of medicines, pharmacovigilance, ADR reporting tools and the role of pharmacists in public health.

The MoU signed between IPC and NIPER Hajipur focuses on collaborative research, academic exchange and capacity building in pharmaceutical science and healthcare products. NIPER Hajipur, an Institute of National Importance, brings expertise in pharmaceutical analysis, biologics and clinical research to the collaboration.

The partnership will include joint research programmes on impurity profiling, including genotoxic impurities such as nitrosamines, and their correlation with adverse drug reaction data to establish pharmacopoeial limits. It will also cover the development of analytical methods, quality control protocols and reference standards for biologics, biosimilars and emerging cell and gene therapy products for inclusion in the Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Both institutions will collaborate on training programmes, workshops, seminars and conferences, along with faculty exchange initiatives and sharing of analytical instrumentation facilities. The agreement also includes internship and fellowship opportunities for pharmacy graduates and postgraduates, as well as joint publication of research papers, training manuals and educational materials.

The MoUs reflect IPC’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem through quality assurance, patient safety, rational use of medicines and innovation in pharmaceutical standards.