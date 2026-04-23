PAGE partners with 8chili to launch AI and VR training platform for pharma manufacturing in India

The Pharmaceutical Academy for Global Excellence (PAGE), an initiative of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), has announced a partnership with 8chili Inc. to launch an AI and virtual reality (VR) powered training platform for pharmaceutical manufacturing in India.

The collaboration aims to address the shortage of job-ready talent in quality, production and regulatory roles as India targets USD 130 billion in pharmaceutical growth by 2030. The initiative also reflects a shift towards technology-enabled workforce development as regulators increase focus on shop-floor competence, training processes and data integrity.

8chili Inc. develops digital workforce solutions for regulated manufacturing. By integrating 8chili’s HintVR immersive learning library with the SkillsForge AI platform, PAGE will move from classroom-based instruction to a continuous capability model. Learners will interact with digital replicas of machines, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and manufacturing processes, enabling practical exposure before entering production environments.

The platform combines VR simulations with AI-based coaching to create a learn–practice–perform model for pharmaceutical manufacturing roles. Through HintVR, learners will access a library built from SOPs, machine geometries and regulatory content. The platform includes more than 200 VR simulations representing machines and processes. It covers operations such as granulation, compression, coating, encapsulation, aseptic filling, visual inspection and cleaning. It allows practice in a controlled environment where learners can make and correct errors.

The SkillsForge AI platform will provide AI-driven learning, coaching and capability assessment. It includes scenario-based coaching, adaptive learning modules and quizzes. It also covers areas such as Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), quality systems, documentation and data integrity. The system follows a learn, practice, perform and audit workflow and captures user interactions to provide a record of readiness.

Amitava Saha, CEO, Pharmaceutical Academy for Global Excellence (PAGE), said:

“India’s pharmaceutical industry is entering a decade of unprecedented global responsibility. We cannot build a USD 130 billion industry on textbook training alone. Our partnership with 8chili ensures that every PAGE learner, whether a fresh graduate or a seasoned professional, steps onto the shop floor having already operated machines, followed SOPs, and handled real-world scenarios. This is the next generation of pharma training: immersive, AI-coached, measurable, and globally benchmarked.”

Aravind Upadhyaya, Founder & CEO, 8chili Inc., said:

“8chili’s vision is to transform workforce capability in regulated manufacturing by digitizing every SOP, machine, and process. PAGE is the ideal partner to scale this vision in India. With more than 200 HintVR simulations and AI-driven coaching through SkillsForge, PAGE learners will enter the industry hands-on, audit-ready, and globally competitive.”

The platform will support PAGE’s programmes for graduates and professionals. Deployment will begin immediately and the technology will be part of PAGE’s training facility in Ahmedabad, scheduled to open in 2027.