Anuh Pharma receives Certificate of Suitability from EDQM for Sulfadimethoxine

Anuh Pharma, an NSE-BSE listed bulk drug company, announced that it has received a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM) for Sulfadimethoxine.

According to the company, this approval reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients that align with global regulatory requirements.

Anuh Pharma stated that the CEP for Sulfadimethoxine will enable expanded access to regulated markets and support customers with reliability, compliance, and supply security.

Sulfadimethoxine is identified as a bacteriostatic antibiotic that works by inhibiting bacteria from synthesising folic acid, which is essential for growth and survival. The mechanism involves acting as a competitive inhibitor against para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA).

The drug is widely approved for use in dogs, cats, small mammals, reptiles, and livestock. It is identified as the most commonly prescribed medication for the treatment of coccidiosis in dogs and is used for respiratory, urinary tract, enteric, and soft tissue bacterial infections.