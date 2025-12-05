Senores Pharmaceuticals receives Philippine FDA approval for 10 products

Senores Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received marketing authorisations from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 10 products across therapies including cardiovascular, CNS, and pain management.

The company stated that this development supports its strategy to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and improve access to affordable healthcare. Senores Pharmaceuticals said the approved products represent a market valued at USD 23 million in the Philippines.

“These approvals reaffirm our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable treatments for patients,” said Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals. “Philippines is a critical market in our regional expansion strategy, and this achievement strengthens our position as a trusted partner in advancing healthcare.”

Senores Pharmaceuticals stated that with these regulatory approvals and its manufacturing capabilities, it plans to accelerate its growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The company said it will continue leveraging its expertise and global partnerships to support patient access and treatment outcomes.