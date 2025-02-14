Rusan Pharma Chairman Dr Navin Saxena receives Russia’s ‘Order of Friendship’ and ‘Memorial Medal’

Dr Navin Saxena, Chairman of Rusan Pharma, has been awarded two of Russia’s highest honours: The Order of Friendship by the Russian Federation and the Memorial Medal from Moscow’s People’s Friendship University. These awards recognise his contributions to science, medicine, pharmaceutical innovation, and cross-cultural collaboration over a 40-year career.

During the 65th-anniversary celebrations of the People’s Friendship University in Moscow last week, Dr Saxena received the Memorial Medal in honour of the late Rector Prof. Stanis. The award acknowledges his work in chemistry and medicine, as well as his efforts in promoting sportsmanship and holistic well-being.

At a ceremony in the Kremlin, the Russian Minister of Science & Higher Education, on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, conferred upon Dr Saxena the Order of Friendship, Russia’s highest civilian honour. The decree highlighted his role in strengthening Indo-Russian relations, promoting Russian language and culture globally, and advancing pharmaceutical innovation. His leadership at Rusan Pharma and his efforts in fostering international collaboration were specifically recognised.

Dr Saxena responded to the honours by stating, “These awards are for India, and not mine alone. They belong to every Rusanite, colleague, and family member who has supported me over four decades. From Mumbai to Moscow, our collective mission is to advance healthcare and foster global unity. I am deeply moved to see our work recognised at the highest levels. Prof. Stanis’s teaching to ‘Be Beautiful People’ resonates deeply with Rusan’s values. This recognition fuels our commitment to innovation and cross-cultural solidarity.”

Dr Saxena joins an eminent group of Indians who have received the Order of Friendship, including chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand (2018), former Member of Parliament Murli Manohar Joshi, scientist Dr A.S. Pillai (2013), poet-translator Madan Lal Madhu (2001), former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer, and filmmaker Mrinal Sen (2000). The award places him among individuals recognised for their contributions to Indo-Russian relations across various fields.