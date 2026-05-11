Brinton appoints Sathya Narayanan as CEO – India Cluster & JPAC

Brinton Pharmaceuticals, an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical and dermatology company, today announced the appointment of Sathya Narayanan as Chief Executive Officer – India Cluster & JPAC (Japan Asia Pacific Cluster).

This strategic leadership appointment marks an important step in Brinton’s continued global expansion journey and reinforces the company’s commitment towards strengthening its leadership across India, South Asia, South East Asia, and neighbouring high-growth healthcare markets.

India and neighbouring regions continue to remain among Brinton’s strongest and fastest-growing markets, forming a critical pillar of the company’s long-term international growth strategy in dermatology, prescription therapies, and advanced healthcare solutions.

Narayanan brings over two decades of distinguished leadership experience across pharmaceuticals and dermatology, with a strong track record in building businesses, accelerating growth, and strengthening market leadership. He previously served as Managing Director of Galderma South Asia/Emcutix for nearly two decades, where he played an instrumental role in expanding the company’s regional footprint and driving significant business transformation.

Under his leadership, Galderma India achieved remarkable milestones through strategic market expansion, introduction of globally recognized therapies, and strengthening dermatology standards through scientific collaborations and medical excellence initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Sathya Narayanan to Brinton,” said Rahulkumar Darda, Chairman & Managing Director, Brinton Pharmaceuticals. “India and neighbouring markets are strategically important growth engines for Brinton, and Sathya’s deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and leadership capabilities make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead our next phase of growth.”

“As Brinton continues to strengthen its global presence, we remain deeply committed towards research-driven innovation, advanced formulations, and scientific advancement. Sathya’s experience in scaling organizations and creating high-impact healthcare ecosystems will play a pivotal role in further strengthening Brinton’s leadership across India and the JPAC region. Brinton continues to expand its footprint across 62 countries, while further strengthening its presence in the USA, Europe, and other strategic global markets.”

Narayanan has also been a respected voice within the healthcare industry, having served on the Executive Committee of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and chaired multiple committees spanning medical affairs, regulatory strategy, and legal initiatives.

“Joining Brinton at such an exciting phase of its evolution is truly inspiring,” said Sathya Narayanan. “Brinton has built a strong foundation backed by innovation, scientific excellence, and an ambitious global vision. India and neighbouring markets present immense opportunities for advancing healthcare access and bringing differentiated therapies to patients.”

“Brands such as UV Doux, which has emerged as one of India’s leading dermatologist-prescribed sunscreen brands, reflect Brinton’s ability to create science-backed healthcare solutions with growing acceptance across India as well as global markets. I look forward to working closely with the talented Brinton team to further strengthen the company’s regional leadership and accelerate its expansion journey.

Brinton continues to invest significantly in research & development, next-generation formulations, and scientific advancement, with a focus on building differentiated healthcare solutions across dermatology and specialty therapies for global markets.

Narayanan’s leadership excellence has been recognized through multiple industry accolades for building leading healthcare brands and driving innovation-led growth, reinforcing his reputation as a visionary leader in the pharmaceutical industry.