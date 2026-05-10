Next phase of growth: The case for innovation-led pharma organisations in India

Growth in India’s pharmaceutical industry is entering a more demanding phase, where existing methods are beginning to become less productive than they were before. Expansion through growth and investment in scale and portfolio breadth is continuing, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain the sector’s performance without strengthening the underlying capabilities that drive and support this growth. The challenge may not show up directly in growth figures; however, it can be seen in the pressure that is growing on quality systems, regulatory compliance, and the ability to differentiate in crowded segments.

This transition also calls for a shift in how growth is understood, away from volume-driven expansion towards value-led development, from cost efficiency towards differentiated capabilities, and from incremental progress towards a more deliberate, innovation-led model. It is critical to reconsider the definition of growth and the methods of achieving it because the discussion must go beyond simple growth and focus on its quality and consistency. Organisations that recognise and act on this shift early will be better positioned to navigate the next phase of the industry’s evolution.

Expanding the definition of value

For many years, value in the pharmaceutical sector has been closely linked to cost leadership and manufacturing scale. These are critical but are no longer sufficient to drive growth. Today, innovation goes beyond just discovery. It is about innovation in the formulation, methods of delivery, manufacturing processes, and consumer benefits. The need for a broader approach to value creation has become essential. It is about focusing on a unique product pipeline, research collaborations, generics, and specialty products. It also entails a renewed focus on quality systems and data integrity, which are now key drivers of global market access. Innovation must also be viewed in a broader context, extending beyond products and processes into areas such as supply chain resilience, digital enablement, and data-led decision-making. The ability to respond with agility and continuity is increasingly becoming a part of value creation. There is also a need to align innovation more closely with patient and market outcomes, including access, experience, and evolving stakeholder expectations. The challenge is how these strengths are put together in a more defined and forward-looking growth model.

Strengthening capabilities across the value chain

Innovation-led organization development requires coordination at all levels of the value chain. Development and research activities should be aligned with market requirements and regulatory framework. Data-driven approaches are playing a more central role in improving research, quality systems, and supply chain visibility, creating a more responsive way of operating. The manufacturing process should provide consistency, flexibility, and high-quality levels, while it is equally important that the teams are equipped to engage with more informed stakeholders in a competitive and regulated environment. This shift poses some new challenges for organizational leadership. Investment in people, technology, and systems is required on an ongoing basis. Capability of workforce becomes a differentiation factor in fields of advanced manufacturing, data analysis and decision-making, and cross-disciplinary cooperation. This shift also requires more agile and accountable operating models that enable faster decision-making while maintaining regulatory rigour, with innovation embedded across functions rather than confined to specific teams.

Leading with a long-term perspective

This shift into innovation-driven growth is a long-term process, one that entails handling uncertainties in the environment, placing strategic bets, and developing capacities. The need for leadership direction thus becomes crucial. Organisations that succeed are the ones which will adopt a balanced approach and invest in partnerships, both domestic and global, to accelerate learning and access new opportunities, and place a strong emphasis on governance and quality, recognising that credibility is a key driver of sustained growth. Innovation, therefore in this context, is not a standalone function but a way of working that must be reflected across decisions, processes, and culture.

India holds tremendous potential to define the future of pharmaceuticals globally. Nevertheless, achieving this goal is only possible if organisations go beyond existing approaches and prioritise innovation and capacity building. Innovation is not a separate pillar of growth, it is the foundation of future-ready pharmaceutical organisations. The industry leaders must, therefore, take up the responsibility of transforming aspirations into reality through appropriate actions aimed at ensuring resilience and competitiveness.