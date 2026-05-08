Healthcare deal value rises 340 per cent in April 2026: GlobalData

According to GlobalData, the healthcare industry reported 82 deals worth $41.9 billion in April 2026, compared to the average of 84 deals worth $23.7 billion recorded during the previous 12 months from April 2025 to March 2026.

The report stated that deal value increased by 340 per cent in April 2026 compared to April 2025.

Among the major mergers and acquisitions reported during the month, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited announced plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Organon & Co., a healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, for $14 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company announced the acquisition of Kelonia Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on oncology drug development, for a consideration of up to $7 billion.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. also announced plans to acquire Tubulis GmbH, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-drug conjugates, for up to $5 billion.

The report also stated that venture capital funding in the healthcare industry increased by 0.6 per cent in April 2026 compared to April 2025.

The healthcare industry recorded 85 venture capital deals worth $2.3 billion in April 2026, compared to the previous 12-month average of 112 deals worth $2.9 billion.

Among the major venture capital deals, Sidewinder Therapeutics raised $137 million in Series B financing to develop bispecific antibody-drug conjugates targeting receptor co-complexes expressed on certain solid tumours.

Ray Therapeutics raised $125 million in Series B financing to develop vision restoration therapies for patients with retinal degenerations.

Coultreon Biopharma BV raised $125 million in Series A financing to support the clinical development of COL-5671, an oral once-daily SIK3 inhibitor currently in Phase I studies.