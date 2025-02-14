Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution in the US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has announced the launch of Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 per cent (0.05 mg/mL) in the United States. The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 per cent, of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the market for Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 per cent recorded annual sales of approximately $113.5 million.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our 4th ophthalmic product, Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 per cent (0.05 mg/mL), growing our portfolio of products within the ophthalmic channel. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing quality solutions for our customers.”

Glenmark continues to expand its ophthalmic product portfolio in the US market.