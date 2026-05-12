Powering India’s biologics future: Industry-academia partnerships as the engine of growth 

In just a decade, India’s bioeconomy has expanded from USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 165 billion in 2024, now contributing more than 4.25 per cent to the national GDP and growing at close to 18 per cent annually. With a clear policy vision targeting USD 300 billion by 2030, India is positioning itself at the forefront of the global biologics revolution. At the centre of this transformation lies a quiet but decisive shift: the creation of a deeply interconnected ecosystem where academia, industry and government operate not in silos but in synchrony.

Policy as a force multiplier

Few sectors illustrate the power of a sustained policy push as clearly as biotechnology. India today hosts over 10,000 biotech startups, a remarkable leap from just a few dozen a decade ago. The pace has only accelerated, with startup growth rising by nearly 60 per cent between 2021 and 2023 alone.

This expansion has been anchored by a strong institutional backbone led by the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council. The National Biopharma Mission, with an outlay of USD 250 million, has supported more than 100 industry-led projects, strengthening translational research and accelerating the journey from lab to market.

The policy momentum is now being sharpened further. The recently articulated BioE3 framework signals a forward-looking shift towards high-performance biomanufacturing, precision therapeutics and environmentally sustainable biotechnology. New-generation platforms such as Bio-AI hubs and shared biomanufacturing facilities are being designed to lower entry barriers and enable scale, particularly for startups and research institutions. The message is clear. India is actively engineering a globally competitive ecosystem.

The biologics moment

Within this broader expansion, biologics are emerging as a defining frontier. India already accounts for nearly 60 per cent of global vaccine supply, underscoring its manufacturing strength. The next phase will be driven by biosimilars, gene therapies and complex biologics that demand far greater scientific depth and technological sophistication.

Recent developments reflect this transition. Indigenous breakthroughs in antibiotic development, ongoing gene therapy research, and large-scale genome sequencing initiatives covering over 10,000 individuals across 99 communities are expanding the frontiers of Indian biotechnology. These are not isolated milestones, but indicators of a system steadily moving up the value chain.

Yet, as the sector advances, a structural challenge becomes evident. The demand for specialised talent is rising far faster than the current supply.

Biologics manufacturing requires expertise in cell culture systems, genomics, bioinformatics, process engineering and regulatory science. Building this talent base is therefore not a peripheral task; it is central to sustaining growth.

From talent pipeline to talent ecosystem

India produces a large pool of science graduates each year. Still, the shift to advanced biologics calls for a far more specialised, research-driven training ecosystem. Institutions such as the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research ( NIPER), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) along with leading universities and biotech institutes, are critical to this transition.

Encouragingly, policy and practice are beginning to converge. Curriculum modernization, expansion of advanced research programmes, and increasing emphasis on translational science are aligning academic output with industry needs. Government-supported collaborative platforms are enabling students and researchers to work on real-world problems, reducing the distance between the classroom and the manufacturing floor.

At the same time, faculty development is gaining prominence. Strengthening educator capabilities in areas such as Cell & Gene therapy, mRNA platforms and precision medicine will be essential to building a sustainable pipeline of future-ready talent.

Industry as a co-architect

If policy has created the framework, industry must now help shape its outcomes. Indian biopharmaceutical companies are already investing significantly in research and development, with allocations in biologics and biosimilars steadily rising. Extending this commitment into academia can unlock exponential value. Equally important is the role industry can play in faculty upskilling. Exposure to global best practices, collaborative research grants and immersion programmes can ensure that educators remain aligned with the pace of technological change.

This convergence is already visible in emerging biotech clusters across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune, where research institutions, startups and manufacturing ecosystems are co-locating to create integrated innovation corridors.

The road to global leadership

India’s biotechnology sector is entering a phase where scale must be matched by sophistication. With projected annual growth rates of 13 to 17 per cent, the trajectory remains strong. The opportunity now is to translate this momentum into global leadership in complex biologics and next-generation therapies.

The foundations are firmly in place. A supportive policy regime, a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, and a maturing industry base provide a unique advantage. The next leap will come from deepening collaboration. When academia becomes more industry-facing, industry more education-oriented, and policy more enabling, the result is not incremental progress, but systemic transformation.

In the biologics era, India’s competitive edge will not be defined solely by manufacturing capacity, but by the quality of its scientific talent and the strength of its collaborative ecosystem. The task ahead is clear. To align laboratories with lecture halls, and lecture halls with production lines.

In the future of biotechnology, the most powerful innovation will be the ability to build minds that can build molecules at scale for the world.