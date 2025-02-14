Jubilant Biosys seals deal with Pierre Fabre SA

Jubilant Biosys Innovative Research Services, a subsidiary of Jubilant Biosys, has signed definitive agreements with Pierre Fabre SA and its affiliate entities for JBIRSPL to acquire an 80 per cent equity stake in JASMIN, a new company incorporated by Pierre Fabre in France. The remaining 20 per cent will be retained by Pierre Fabre.

Upon completion of the transaction, JASMIN will acquire Pierre Fabre’s R&D Centre, including its R&D site and activities in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France. JBIRSPL will also execute a shareholders’ agreement and other transition agreements with Pierre Fabre.

The acquisition will enable Jubilant Biosys to expand its footprint in Europe, adding biologics, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), to its existing integrated drug discovery services. The agreement expands Jubilant’s addressable market in the ADC/CDMO segment, which is growing at over 20 per cent CAGR, to approximately $1.4 billion. The next-generation XDC pipeline is also expected to grow rapidly.

The transaction will enhance Jubilant Biosys’ expertise in ADCs by expanding its chemistry capabilities. This includes payload expertise, payload-linker synthesis, bioconjugation, and analytical services. The Pierre Fabre team brings decades of ADC and XDC experience, having successfully delivered several clinical candidates.

The acquisition provides Jubilant Biosys with a strategic footprint in Europe, allowing it to expand its customer base among large pharmaceutical companies in the region and the United States, where local CRO interactions are preferred. The collaboration also offers cross-selling opportunities across biotech firms and large pharmaceutical companies.

The integration of the biologics expertise at the Saint-Julien-en-Genevois site with Jubilant’s small molecule capabilities in India is expected to create a cost-effective delivery model for customers in Europe and the United States.

Commenting on the acquisition, Giuliano Perfetti, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Biosys, said, “We are thrilled to have reached this strategic agreement with Pierre Fabre. Our R&D site in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois will serve as a Center of Excellence for biologics and ADCs, located at the heart of Europe. This expansion strengthens our presence and fosters collaboration with both biotech and large pharma companies in Europe and the USA. By combining the scientific expertise in biologics and ADCs at Saint-Julien-en-Genevois with the capabilities of 1,200 scientists in India, we establish a comprehensive service offering for accelerated delivery of early chemistry, discovery biology, DMPK, integrated drug discovery, and CDMO for intermediates and APIs. With this strategic move, Jubilant Biosys Limited advances its ‘CRDMO Partner in Science’ strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to global pharmaceutical customers.”