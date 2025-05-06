Roquette restructures company, appoints new leaders following the acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions

Roquette, a provider of plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for the health and nutrition sectors, announces a new organisation following its acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions, announced on May 1. The new organisation aims to enhance agility and customer responsiveness.

Now with over 11,000 employees, 40 manufacturing sites and a network of global R&D and Innovation Centres, the company aims to expand its global footprint and the diversity of its portfolio.

The new organisation features two Business Groups that will rely on dedicated teams and assets to fully focus on meeting customer and market needs. Isabelle Bouvier is appointed as CEO of the Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group and Pascal Leroy as CEO of the Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group. Béatrice Totel replaces Isabelle Bouvier as CFO of Roquette.

Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group

Roquette’s Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group helps address complex challenges in drug delivery and patient care. The creation of a dedicated team will allow the company to offer agility in its customer service and product development.

Isabelle Bouvier, who brings extensive corporate experience within international environments, is appointed to lead the Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group. Isabelle joined Roquette as Chief Financial Officer in 2021, also overseeing Digital, M&A and Strategy. As part of this role, she led the acquisition processes of both Qualicaps in 2023 and IFF Pharma Solutions, preparing the integration from the signing in March 2024.

Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group

Following the acquisition, some of the business and product lines from IFF have now been integrated into Roquette’s Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group. With an expanded portfolio, the Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group aims to grow in the rapidly evolving food and nutrition, animal nutrition, and bio-based industrial market segments.

Pascal Leroy is appointed to lead the Nutrition & Bioindustry Business Group. Pascal joined Roquette over twelve years ago and has held various senior leadership positions within the company, overseeing Commercial, Procurement, Quality and Supply Chain activities.

Chief Financial Officer

Following Isabelle Bouvier’s appointment, Béatrice Totel is now CFO of Roquette.

Since joining the company in 2021 as Head of Business Finance, Béatrice has played a pivotal role in shaping Roquette’s business finance strategy and operations. Her extensive experience in key financial roles within multinational industrial companies has equipped her with exceptional business acumen and a distinguished track record in finance leadership. Her expertise will ensure a smooth transition and continuity within the organisation.