TPG acquires 35% stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla JV

SCHOTT Pharma announced that TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 35 per cent stake in its joint venture, SCHOTT Poonawalla, from Serum Institute of India (SII). SCHOTT Poonawalla is a joint venture of SCHOTT Pharma and SII, part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. TPG Growth, TPG’s middle market and growth equity platform, is funding the investment, along with Novo Holdings as a co-investor. Following the transaction, SII will retain a minority stake in the company, with SCHOTT Pharma maintaining 50 per cent ownership.

SCHOTT Poonawalla designs advanced drug containment and delivery solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. The company’s portfolio features a range of products, including cartridges for auto-injector pens, prefillable syringes for a wide variety of biologics, vials, ampoules, as well as regulatory services for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs).

Bhushan Bopardikar, Business Unit Partner, TPG Growth, said, “On the back of a world-class manufacturing infrastructure in India, SCHOTT Poonawalla has developed an industry-leading reputation by offering a comprehensive product portfolio of the highest quality for over two decades.”

“Partnering with TPG marks an important step for us,” said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India. “Their experience in healthcare investing and global network make them a strong partner as we scale and explore new opportunities. Our collaboration with SCHOTT Pharma will continue, ensuring supply chain resilience and advancing innovation in vaccine packaging and delivery.”

“India continues to be one of the most dynamic and strategically important manufacturing hubs for SCHOTT Pharma. Welcoming TPG to the partnership marks an exciting step forward in our collaboration. SCHOTT Pharma’s innovation capabilities and pure-play focus on injectables will be complemented by TPG’s local market expertise, relationships, and experience from its strong presence in the Indian healthcare sector,” said Andreas Reisse, CEO, SCHOTT Pharma.

“Now more than ever, our pharmaceutical customers are relying on us to supply next-generation cutting-edge drug delivery solutions, as they continue to innovate, expand operations and supply complex drugs,” said Ashok Saxena, Managing Director, SCHOTT Poonawalla. “We are excited to welcome TPG onboard as an investor, and are confident that their proven track record of successfully driving healthcare businesses in the Indian market will greatly benefit SCHOTT Poonawalla.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close within the first half of 2025.

Jefferies acted as the financial advisor to TPG. AZB & Partners acted as the legal advisors to TPG and SCHOTT Pharma. J. Sagar Associates (JSA) acted as the legal advisors to Serum Institute.