Three CAR-T therapies forecasted to capture over 70 per cent of T-Cell immunotherapy market in 2025

T-cell immunotherapies (TCI) are redefining cancer care, with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies witnessing significant momentum. In 2025, just three drugs- Carvykti by Legend Biotech, Yescarta by Gilead Sciences, and Breyanzi by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)– are expected to capture over 70 per cent of the global T-cell immunotherapy market, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “T-Cell Immunotherapy Landscape: Comprehensive Analysis of Current Drugs and Dynamics,” reveals that the TCI space is entering a new growth phase, driven by clinical success and investor confidence. Sales are forecasted to double between 2024 and 2027, as CAR-T therapies continue expanding beyond blood cancers into solid tumours.

Eleni Tokali, Pharma Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “Cavykti, Yescarta, and Breyanzi are not only setting the standard for CAR-T therapies- but they are also poised to capture a massive share of the TCI market in 2025 alone, which highlights their impact and commercial momentum.”

CAR-T therapies account for 73 per cent of all T-cell therapies in the pipeline, five times more than TCR-based therapies. Of the 16 approved TCI drugs to date, 13 are CAR-Ts, primarily targeting haematological malignancies. Despite this, TCR-based therapies and other T-cell approaches are gaining traction, and their expanded potential in solid tumours is becoming a major focus in research.

Tokali adds, “CAR-T therapies are at the forefront of T-cell immunotherapy, but the entire space, including TCR-based therapies, is advancing rapidly.”

GlobalData projects 44 new TCI drug approvals by 2029, with 18 expected in 2027 alone.

Tokali concludes, “The TCI market has seen an incredible surge in deal activity, with a 1,600 per cent increase in deal volume from 2010 to 2024. In 2023 alone, 226 deals were recorded, with equity offerings making up 44 per cent of all financing activity, signalling growing investor confidence in the field.”