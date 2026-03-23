Prof Vandana B Patravale, Professor of Pharmaceutics, Institute of Chemical Technology

Speaker in this video:

Prof Vandana B Patravale, Professor of Pharmaceutics, Institute of Chemical Technology

Topic: Non – invasive peptide delivery systems

Key Highlights:

[1] Advances in tri-layer dissolving microneedle array patches (MAPs) combined with lipid mixed micelles enable efficient peptide loading and delivery.

[2] Ex vivo testing on neonatal porcine skin demonstrates promising potential for transdermal peptide delivery.

[3] Integration of silica carriers and enteric capsule systems supports the development of effective oral peptide delivery approaches.