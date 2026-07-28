Mr Abhinav Vikash, Head Engineering, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Chandigarh Pharma Summit 2026 | 16th July 2026
Speaker in this video:
Mr Abhinav Vikash, Head Engineering, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Topic: The talent challenge: Building pharma leaders for the next decade
Key Takeaways:
[1] Great leaders aren’t born. They’re developed through continuous learning, exposure and experience.
[2] The best leaders understand more than just their own function. Cross-functional exposure builds stronger decision-makers.
[3] Mentorship matters. Technical skills may get you promoted, but emotional intelligence helps you lead.