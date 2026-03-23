Panel Discussion: Strengthening FR&D collaboration with CDMOs and CROs
FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026
Panellists in this video::
• Dr Kour Chand Jindal, Pharma Consultant (Moderator)
• Ms Minoo Biju, Head – Regulatory Affairs, Piramal Pharma Solutions
• Mr Rahul Rajmane, Associate Director R&D/ BD, Cipla Health
• Dr Kavita Inamdar, Chief Technical Officer, Indoco Remedies
• Mr Vijayendrakumar Redasani, Founder & CEO, DelNova Healthcare
• Mr Vinod Raghuwanshi, Sr GM and Head Technical Services, Macleods Pharmaceuticals
• Dr Shripad Gadhinglajkar, Sr GM – R&D, Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals
• Mr Rajesh Kulkarni, Pharmaceutical and Technical Consultant
Key Highlights:
[1] Speed to market is a critical factor when selecting a CDMO/CRO, especially in competitive generic markets.
[2] Technical expertise in complex formulations and strong analytical capabilities are essential for a reliable CDMO/CRO.
[3] A strong scientific talent pool and cross-functional expertise help address technical and regulatory challenges.
[4] Transparency in communication and data sharing between CDMO/CRO and client is crucial for successful collaboration.
[5] Regular communication and proactive project monitoring help detect delays early and prevent project drift.
[6] Regulatory maturity and cultural fit enable a smoother and more effective working relationship.
[7] Clients should treat CDMOs/CROs as an extension of their FR&D team and involve them early in development.
[8] Capacity, infrastructure, and scalability must align with future commercial volumes.