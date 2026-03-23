Panel Discussion: Strengthening FR&D collaboration with CDMOs and CROs

Panellists in this video::

• Dr Kour Chand Jindal, Pharma Consultant (Moderator)

• Ms Minoo Biju, Head – Regulatory Affairs, Piramal Pharma Solutions

• Mr Rahul Rajmane, Associate Director R&D/ BD, Cipla Health

• Dr Kavita Inamdar, Chief Technical Officer, Indoco Remedies

• Mr Vijayendrakumar Redasani, Founder & CEO, DelNova Healthcare

• Mr Vinod Raghuwanshi, Sr GM and Head Technical Services, Macleods Pharmaceuticals

• Dr Shripad Gadhinglajkar, Sr GM – R&D, Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals

• Mr Rajesh Kulkarni, Pharmaceutical and Technical Consultant

Key Highlights:

[1] Speed to market is a critical factor when selecting a CDMO/CRO, especially in competitive generic markets.

[2] Technical expertise in complex formulations and strong analytical capabilities are essential for a reliable CDMO/CRO.

[3] A strong scientific talent pool and cross-functional expertise help address technical and regulatory challenges.

[4] Transparency in communication and data sharing between CDMO/CRO and client is crucial for successful collaboration.

[5] Regular communication and proactive project monitoring help detect delays early and prevent project drift.

[6] Regulatory maturity and cultural fit enable a smoother and more effective working relationship.

[7] Clients should treat CDMOs/CROs as an extension of their FR&D team and involve them early in development.

[8] Capacity, infrastructure, and scalability must align with future commercial volumes.