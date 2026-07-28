Panel Discussion: India Pharma 2030 Can North India become the next global manufacturing powerhouse

Panellists Speaker in this video:

○ Dr Govind S Pandey, CEO & MD, Gamp Technologies (Moderator)

○ Mr Jawaid Imam, Sr VP – Works, Aristo Pharmaceuticals

○ Mr Narender Pal Singh, VP & Site Head, Panacea Biotec

○ Mr Abhay Inamdar, VP – Engineering & Projects, Immacule Lifesciences

○ Dr Pirthi Pal Singh, VP and Head – R&D, Tirupati Group

○ Mr Narotam Kumar Juneja, Technical Advisor, Uniserum Lifesciences

○ Mr Ravinder Pal Singh, Lead – CMO Quality (North & East India Region), Sun Pharma

○ Ms Suman Sharma, DGM-Quality, Indchemie Health Specialities

Key Highlights:

[1] North India has the potential to become a global pharma hub by focusing on capability, innovation, and quality.

[2] Digitalisation, automation, and AI will be key to improving compliance, efficiency, and manufacturing excellence.

[3] Talent development and retention are essential, supported by stronger industry-academia collaboration.

[4] Collaboration across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh can create an integrated and globally competitive pharma ecosystem.

[5] Advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities will be critical for driving innovation and producing complex generics and biologics.

[6] Industry-friendly government policies, infrastructure, and faster approvals will be crucial to attract investment and accelerate growth.

[7] A strong focus on quality, compliance, and sustainability will be vital for North India’s long-term global competitiveness.