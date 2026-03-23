Panel Discussion: Building future-ready formulation teams

Panellists in this video:

• Dr Ashok Omray, Pharma Consultant (Moderator)

• Dr Vinay Patil, Sr VP – Pharma (R&D), Raptakos Brett & CO

• Mr Avinash Velhal, Pharma R&D Leader

• Dr Kuntal Ganguly, Head R&D, Albert David

• Mr OS Sadhwani, Former Joint Commissioner and Drugs Controller, Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra

• Dr Samarth Kumar, Head Formulations Development – Injectables, Cipla

• Mr Babasaheb Aware, Sr GM – Formulation and Development, Indoco Remedies

• Dr Prashant Kumar Choudhari, GM -Head Formulation Development, Hyloris Pharmaceutical

Key Highlights:

[1] Future formulation leaders must think beyond formulation, integrating quality, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial perspectives.

[2] Pharma R&D is shifting toward biologics, nanotech and advanced delivery systems, demanding new capabilities from teams.

[3] Strong scientific fundamentals remain the foundation for solving complex formulation challenges.

[4] Digital tools, AI, and data-driven development are becoming core capabilities, not optional add-ons.

[5] Continuous upskilling is essential as technologies like gene therapy and nanomedicine emerge.

[6] Regulatory excellence and compliance are critical to sustaining India’s leadership as the pharmacy of the world.

[7] Innovation cultures grow when teams are empowered to experiment and learn from failure.

[8] Organisations that invest early in people and capabilities will lead the next phase of formulation innovation.