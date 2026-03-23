Panel Discussion: Building future-ready formulation teams
FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026
Panellists in this video:
• Dr Ashok Omray, Pharma Consultant (Moderator)
• Dr Vinay Patil, Sr VP – Pharma (R&D), Raptakos Brett & CO
• Mr Avinash Velhal, Pharma R&D Leader
• Dr Kuntal Ganguly, Head R&D, Albert David
• Mr OS Sadhwani, Former Joint Commissioner and Drugs Controller, Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra
• Dr Samarth Kumar, Head Formulations Development – Injectables, Cipla
• Mr Babasaheb Aware, Sr GM – Formulation and Development, Indoco Remedies
• Dr Prashant Kumar Choudhari, GM -Head Formulation Development, Hyloris Pharmaceutical
Key Highlights:
[1] Future formulation leaders must think beyond formulation, integrating quality, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial perspectives.
[2] Pharma R&D is shifting toward biologics, nanotech and advanced delivery systems, demanding new capabilities from teams.
[3] Strong scientific fundamentals remain the foundation for solving complex formulation challenges.
[4] Digital tools, AI, and data-driven development are becoming core capabilities, not optional add-ons.
[5] Continuous upskilling is essential as technologies like gene therapy and nanomedicine emerge.
[6] Regulatory excellence and compliance are critical to sustaining India’s leadership as the pharmacy of the world.
[7] Innovation cultures grow when teams are empowered to experiment and learn from failure.
[8] Organisations that invest early in people and capabilities will lead the next phase of formulation innovation.