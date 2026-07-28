Panel Discussion: From generic success to innovation leadership What’s next for Indian Pharma
Chandigarh Pharma Summit 2026 | 16th July 2026
Panellists Speaker in this video:
○ Mr Rajesh Kumar Chopra, Founder & CEO, RAJBIOTEC (Moderator)
○ Dr Sukhjeet Singh, CSO, Acme Formulations
○ Mr Anmol Aggarwal, Lead, R&D Strategy, Venus Remedies
○ Dr Pankaj Bhatt, AVP – Technical Operations, Piramal Consumer Healthcare
○ Mr Bhupendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, Head CQA (Formulation), Morepen Laboratories
○ Mr Bhapinder Singh Grover, Founder & CEO, BSG Pharmaconsult
○ Mr Gursharanjit Singh, GM-Operations, Gracure Pharmaceuticals
Key Highlights:
[1] India must transition from a generics leader to an innovation-driven pharmaceutical powerhouse.
[2] Stronger R&D infrastructure, funding, and policy support are essential to drive innovation.
[3] Collaboration between industry, academia, regulators, and global partners is key to successful drug development.
[4] AI, digitalisation, and smart manufacturing will improve quality, productivity, and regulatory compliance.
[5] Mid-sized companies need timely funding and strategic partnerships to commercialise innovative products.
[6] India should expand beyond generics into biosimilars, biologics, peptides, and novel therapies to increase export value.
[7] Developing specialised talent, strong IP strategies, and globally recognised brands will strengthen India’s global pharmaceutical leadership.