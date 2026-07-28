Prof. Krishan Gopal, NIPER – Mohali
Chandigarh Pharma Summit 2026 | 16th July 2026
Speaker in this video:
Prof. Krishan Gopal, NIPER – Mohali
Topic: Next generation of pharma leaders: Academia’s role in bridging the talent gap
Key Takeaways:
[1] Don’t just hire talent—help create it. Stronger industry-academia partnerships will be key to keeping India’s biopharma growth on track.
[2] Biopharma is a national priority. The government’s Biopharma SHAKTI Mission is backing new NIPERs, upgraded campuses and expanded training to build India’s future workforce.
[3] India’s biggest biopharma challenge isn’t demand. It’s talent. As the industry grows, the need for skilled, industry-ready professionals is becoming more urgent than ever.