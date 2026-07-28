Express Pharma

Prof. Krishan Gopal, NIPER – Mohali

Chandigarh Pharma Summit 2026 | 16th July 2026

Chandigarh Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Prof. Krishan Gopal, NIPER – Mohali

Topic: Next generation of pharma leaders: Academia’s role in bridging the talent gap

Key Takeaways:
[1] Don’t just hire talent—help create it. Stronger industry-academia partnerships will be key to keeping India’s biopharma growth on track.

[2] Biopharma is a national priority. The government’s Biopharma SHAKTI Mission is backing new NIPERs, upgraded campuses and expanded training to build India’s future workforce.

[3] India’s biggest biopharma challenge isn’t demand. It’s talent. As the industry grows, the need for skilled, industry-ready professionals is becoming more urgent than ever.

EP News Bureau
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