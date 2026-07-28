Speaker in this video:

Mr Priadarshan Singh, Sales Manager, ROMACO Group

Topic: Pharma processing and packaging: From powder to patient

Key Takeaways:

[1] Romaco is looking beyond individual machines to complete solutions, offering integrated technologies that support the entire pharma manufacturing and packaging process.

[2] Efficiency is at the heart of its innovation. Faster changeovers, easier cleaning, lower product loss and energy-saving technologies are helping manufacturers improve productivity without compromising quality.

[3] The company is strengthening its presence in India, with an Experience Centre in Hyderabad that allows customers to test, optimise and develop solutions closer to home.