Panel Discussion: ‘Fostering meaningful collaborations in Pharma FR&D’
FDD Conclave 2024 | Day 1 | 19th July 2024 | Hyderabad
Moderator:
+ Dr Ashok Omray, Pharma Consultant
Panelists in this video:
+ Satish Upadhyay, Associate President, Mankind
+ Dr Sumedha Nadkar, Pharmaceutical Consultant and NMIMS – Visiting Faculty Quality & Regulatory Affairs
+ Suresh Pareek, Angel Investor (Pharma)
+ Dr Praveen Khullar, Executive Director, VerGo Pharma
+ Dr Girish Jain, Pharma Consultant
+ Prashant Deshpande – Head, Process Technology & Support, ACG
+ Makarand Avachat, Executive VP – Pharma R&D, Lupin
Key Highlights:
[1] Strategic collaborations can help create and sustain an ecosystem that spurs innovation, encourages knowledge sharing, and strives to meet undeserved needs
[2] Industry-academia partnerships can usher pivotal benefits including skill development, job creation, faster scientific breakthroughs, and development of innovative products and solutions
[3] Effective industry-industry tie-ups can lead to shared expertise and resources, reduced financial risks, increased access to new technologies, enhanced market access and improved regulatory compliance
[4] India’s pharma industry should embrace a mindset that is open to new ideas and alliances with diverse industries to unlock innovation, gain novel insights and adopt effective approaches to deal its challenges
[5] Trust, common values, complementing strengths and a clear vision is vital to make partnerships successful in pharma