Panel Discussion: ‘Fostering meaningful collaborations in Pharma FR&D’

Moderator:

+ Dr Ashok Omray, Pharma Consultant

Panelists in this video:

+ Satish Upadhyay, Associate President, Mankind

+ Dr Sumedha Nadkar, Pharmaceutical Consultant and NMIMS – Visiting Faculty Quality & Regulatory Affairs

+ Suresh Pareek, Angel Investor (Pharma)

+ Dr Praveen Khullar, Executive Director, VerGo Pharma

+ Dr Girish Jain, Pharma Consultant

+ Prashant Deshpande – Head, Process Technology & Support, ACG

+ Makarand Avachat, Executive VP – Pharma R&D, Lupin

Key Highlights:

[1] Strategic collaborations can help create and sustain an ecosystem that spurs innovation, encourages knowledge sharing, and strives to meet undeserved needs

[2] Industry-academia partnerships can usher pivotal benefits including skill development, job creation, faster scientific breakthroughs, and development of innovative products and solutions

[3] Effective industry-industry tie-ups can lead to shared expertise and resources, reduced financial risks, increased access to new technologies, enhanced market access and improved regulatory compliance

[4] India’s pharma industry should embrace a mindset that is open to new ideas and alliances with diverse industries to unlock innovation, gain novel insights and adopt effective approaches to deal its challenges

[5] Trust, common values, complementing strengths and a clear vision is vital to make partnerships successful in pharma