Fireside Chat: The patient of the future: Shaping pharma’s next big opportunity

Panellists in this video:

+ Ms Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma (MODERATOR)

+ Mr Anil Matai, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI)

+ Mr Daara Patel, Secretary General, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA)

+ Mr Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA)

+ Mr Chakravarthi AVPS, Sr VP (National) & Chairman (TG & AP), FOPE South, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE)

+ Mr Pramod John George, Joint Secretary & Trustee, Friends of Max, Mumbai

Key Highlights:

[1] Pharma companies should set up and support more programmes to expand access to life saving drugs

[2] Innovation should be incentivised to spur investments in R&D. Regulations must strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring patient safety

[3] Drugs, diagnosis, devices, delivery and digital are five crucial elements for holistic healthcare

[4] Value-based care is our goal. Patient empowerment and sustainable innovation is the way to go.

[5] The future of pharma is not just selling medicines. Integrated healthcare will be the way forward. Only companies that proactively embrace technological advancements will be able to deliver this