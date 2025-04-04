Express Pharma

Fireside Chat: The patient of the future: Shaping pharma’s next big opportunity

PLI Conclave 2025 | 21st February 2025 | Mumbai

By EP News Bureau
Panellists in this video:
+ Ms Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma (MODERATOR)
+ Mr Anil Matai, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI)
+ Mr Daara Patel, Secretary General, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA)
+ Mr Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA)
+ Mr Chakravarthi AVPS, Sr VP (National) & Chairman (TG & AP), FOPE South, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE)
+ Mr Pramod John George, Joint Secretary & Trustee, Friends of Max, Mumbai

Key Highlights:
[1] Pharma companies should set up and support more programmes to expand access to life saving drugs

[2] Innovation should be incentivised to spur investments in R&D. Regulations must strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring patient safety

[3] Drugs, diagnosis, devices, delivery and digital are five crucial elements for holistic healthcare

[4] Value-based care is our goal. Patient empowerment and sustainable innovation is the way to go.

[5] The future of pharma is not just selling medicines. Integrated healthcare will be the way forward. Only companies that proactively embrace technological advancements will be able to deliver this

