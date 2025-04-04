Panel Discussion: Rewriting the pharma playbook: Safer, Smarter, Sustainable

Panellists in this video:

+ Mr Venkatanarayan V, VP & Digital Transformation Leader, GMO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (MODERATOR)

+ Mr Rajesh Mishra, Director – Packaging Development, Abbott Healthcare

+ Mr Satya Chandrasekhar, Head-Corporate Quality Assurance, Reliance Life Sciences

+ Mr Pramod S Pandit, Sr VP & Head Commercial, Ajanta Pharma

+ Mr Kaifeel Shaikh, VP-Domestic Distribution & Global Logistics – EXIM, Indoco Remedies

+ Mr Mannan Khambati, VP, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Key Highlights:

[1] Digitalisation and automation enable efficient, data-driven compliance, allowing companies to move beyond basic regulations and focus on proactive improvements.

[2] The pharma industry is gradually shifting toward a model similar to FMCG businesses, focusing on streamlined distribution without losing sight of patient-centric care.

[3] India holds strong technological capabilities and cost advantages, but global leadership requires maintaining world-class quality standards.

[4] The commercial pharmaceutical focus must align with the Triple P framework—pharma, patient, and planet—balancing affordability with safety and quality.

[5] Collaboration across functions will define the next era of pharma, emphasising the interdependence of various departments for overall industry growth.

[6] Profitability should stem from innovation rather than material gains—advancements in technology and research will naturally lead to financial success.