In this video:

Dr Suruchi Vishwasrao, Sr Scientist, Merck Life Sciences

Topic: Patient-centric dosage forms: Oro dispersible films

Key Highlights:

[1] Distinct advantage of ORO includes patient centricity due to ease of administration.

[2] Polyvinyl alcohol supports consistent final product quality and QbD, provides highly adaptable solutions and batch to batch consistency.

[3] Merck offers Parteck MXP 4-88 polymer, produced via hot melt extrusion technology that enables smooth processibility and forms homogeneous oro-dispersible films along with plasticizers.