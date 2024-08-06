Dr Suruchi Vishwasrao, Sr Scientist, Merck Life Sciences
FDD Conclave 2024 | Day 1 | 19th July 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Patient-centric dosage forms: Oro dispersible films
Key Highlights:
[1] Distinct advantage of ORO includes patient centricity due to ease of administration.
[2] Polyvinyl alcohol supports consistent final product quality and QbD, provides highly adaptable solutions and batch to batch consistency.
[3] Merck offers Parteck MXP 4-88 polymer, produced via hot melt extrusion technology that enables smooth processibility and forms homogeneous oro-dispersible films along with plasticizers.