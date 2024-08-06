In this video:

Address by Chief Guest – Mr Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil

Key Highlights:

[1] India has proved its mettle as the “Pharmacy of the World.” Government budget allocations have encouraged growth in the sector.

[2] Quality and affordability of drugs are India’s USPs.

[3] Exports increased from USD 17.3 billion (2017-18) to USD 27.85 billion (2023-24) with a CAGR of 8.25%. Exports are projected to reach USD 55 billion by 2030.

[4] India has proven its global capabilities beyond generics. New focus areas include biosimilars, biological entities, and complex generics.

[5] Now, there is significant competition from neighboring countries. We need to optimise our strengths and mitigate our limitations with new technologies.