In this video:

Mr Dhairy Sharma, Senior Executive – Business Development, Cilicant

Topic: Innovations in active packaging

Key Highlights:

[1] Cilicant’s Frexil is an advanced form of desiccant that comes in two variants: Frexil Type C and Frexil Type Y

[2] These compressed dust proof canisters from Cilicant, eliminate the possibility of dusting, fights odour, retains inorganic content and maintains quality of the product

[3] The iodine number is determined according to the ASTM D4607-94 method. The value is the indirect indicator of the BET surface area of adsorbents