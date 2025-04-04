Mr Vijay Doshi, MD, Pioma Chemicals
PLI Conclave 2025 | 21st February 2025 | Mumbai
In this video:
Mr Vijay Doshi, MD, Pioma Chemicals
Topic: Global excellence in sourcing and distribution of high quality ingredients
Key Highlights:
[1] Pioma Chemicals is committed to providing world-class quality raw materials at affordable costs, ensuring competitiveness in the global market
[2] Pioma has formed alliances with several internationally reputed companies, and offers a diverse portfolio of more than 2,000 products
[3] The company’s extensive product range caters to various applications in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries