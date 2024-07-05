Panel Discussion: Bengaluru: Powering innovation in India Pharma Inc

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr DA Prasanna, Health Technology Expert (Moderator)

+ Dr Arun Anand, COO and Board Director, Immuneel Therapeutics

+ Dr Goutam Pujari, Member of Board of Directors; Head BE and Clinical Research, Apotex Research

+ Dr Manoj Kumar Singh, Senior VP – Analytical Development, Micro Labs

+ Mr Siddalingaswamy CA, VP- Operations & Plant Head, Zuventus Healthcare

Key Highlights:

[1] The right talent at the right place will drive progress in the pharma industry. India Pharma Inc. should focus and invest on building and training talent

[2] Skilled R&D talent and cost-effective manufacturing are India Pharma Inc’s strengths. We must ensure that quality becomes paramount and a key competitive advantage.

[3] It is time to move from the Pharmacy of the World to the ‘Discovery Pharmacy of the World’.

[4] Bengaluru, with good talent, a conducive environment and the ability to take risks, has the potential to be an innovation powerhouse, be it in biopharma or cell and gene therapies

[5] Nurturing an innovation culture requires inspirational leadership, a solutions-oriented approach, out-of-the-box thinking and competitive spirit, and a collaborative mindset