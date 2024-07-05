ChargePoint Technology establishes a localised team in India to support the growing pharma manufacturing market

ChargePoint Technology, a specialist in powder containment and aseptic transfer solutions, is expanding its presence in India, and announced today, July 5 2024, the launch of its new subsidiary, ChargePoint UK. The subsidiary will focus on business development and provide support services tailored to the Indian market.

To support its expansion in the region, ChargePoint has recruited six experienced team members, across Business Development, Technical Service, and AfterCare. This move will ensure customers receive the exceptional support for which ChargePoint is well-known.

Suresh Chandra has been appointed as Commercial Manager. Pradeep Puduru and Manish Chitroda will take on the roles of Business Development across South and West/North India respectively, working closely with customers to configure solutions, enabling them to overcome their process challenges.

Sai Srinivas and Vinayak Bhat join the team as Field Technical Support Engineers providing responsive onsite services. Finally, Gahana Kengeri Jayakumar joins as AfterCare Support Executive, to assist customers over the lifetime of their installation, ensuring they are able to effectively maintain their solutions as well as providing wider support and services.

Commenting on the firm’s global expansion, Chris Eccles, CEO of ChargePoint Technology, said, “ The Indian pharmaceutical industry ranks third globally in terms of production by volume and is expected to be valued at $130 billion by 2030. With demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing rapidly increasing in this territory, this has made India a crucial market for our future growth opportunities.”